Kristian Welch News: Signed to Ravens' active roster
Baltimore signed Welch from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Welch will give the Ravens some depth at inside linebacker, though he's mostly operated on special teams this year. He began the 2024 regular season with the Broncos, accumulating eight tackles (four solo) across six games. Veteran safety Eddie Jackson was waived from the Ravens' 53-man roster in a corresponding move.
