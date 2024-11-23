Fantasy Football
Kristian Welch headshot

Kristian Welch News: Signed to Ravens' active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 6:18pm

Baltimore signed Welch from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Welch will give the Ravens some depth at inside linebacker, though he's mostly operated on special teams this year. He began the 2024 regular season with the Broncos, accumulating eight tackles (four solo) across six games. Veteran safety Eddie Jackson was waived from the Ravens' 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Kristian Welch
Baltimore Ravens
