Kristian Wilkerson News: Elevated by Vegas for Week 14

The Raiders elevated Wilkerson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It's the third and final time Wilkerson can be elevated by the Raiders from the practice squad. He was last elevated for Week 7 against the Rams, during which he logged 24 snaps (18 on offense, six on special teams) but did not show up on the box score. Wilkerson's elevation gives the Raiders insurance at wide receiver in case Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is unable to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.