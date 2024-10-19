Kristian Wilkerson News: Elevated for Week 7

Wilkerson was elevated from the Raiders' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It'll be the second-straight week that Wilkerson has been elevated from the practice squad. It comes in the wake of Davante Adams being traded to the Jets on Tuesday and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) being listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams. Wilkerson caught two passes (on three targets) for 18 yards and a touchdown during the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Steelers.