Kristian Wilkerson News: Let go by Atlanta
The Falcons released Wilkerson on Monday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Wilkerson caught on with the Falcons on Aug. 7 and played 14 snaps (13 on offense, one on special teams) during Atlanta's 24-7 loss to Denver in Friday's preseason game, when he caught one pass on three targets for five yards. He was on the practice squads of the Titans and Bills last year and last saw regular-season action in 2024 with the Raiders, when he caught two passes on three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown across three games. Assuming he clears waivers, Wilkerson will look to catch on with a team in need of pass-catching depth.
Kristian Wilkerson
Free Agent
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