Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kristian Wilkerson headshot

Kristian Wilkerson News: Moves back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Wilkerson reverted to Las Vegas' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) both out Week 6 against Pittsburgh, Wilkerson was brought up from the practice squad and played on 27 of the Raiders' 63 offensive snaps. He caught just two passes (on three targets) for 18 yards but accounted for one of the team's two touchdowns with a nine-yard score. The elevation was Wilkerson's first of the campaign, and he could be called upon again Week 7 against the Rams if Adams and/or Meyers misses another contest.

Kristian Wilkerson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News