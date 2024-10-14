Kristian Wilkerson News: Moves back to practice squad

Wilkerson reverted to Las Vegas' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) both out Week 6 against Pittsburgh, Wilkerson was brought up from the practice squad and played on 27 of the Raiders' 63 offensive snaps. He caught just two passes (on three targets) for 18 yards but accounted for one of the team's two touchdowns with a nine-yard score. The elevation was Wilkerson's first of the campaign, and he could be called upon again Week 7 against the Rams if Adams and/or Meyers misses another contest.