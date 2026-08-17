Krys Barnes headshot

Krys Barnes News: Signing with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 11:06pm

Barnes is signing with the Commanders, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker appeared in seven regular-season games for Carolina in 2025, making 23 tackles (six solo). Barnes has posted two 80-plus-tackle seasons in his career, although the most recent was in 2021. The former Panther, Cardinal and Packer has seen action on defense and special teams throughout his time in the NFL, and he could compete for snaps on both units with the Commanders.

Krys Barnes
Washington Commanders
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