KT Leveston Injury: Gets green light to practice
The Rams designated Leveston (ankle) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Wednesday.
Leveston has spent the entire season up to this point on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but it now looks like he's close to being available again ahead of Week 12. The Rams are dealing with multiple other injuries at the tackle position, so there's a case where he has a path to snaps relatively soon, too.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now