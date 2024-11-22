Fantasy Football
KT Leveston headshot

KT Leveston Injury: Not yet ready to debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Leveston (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Leveston landed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury in late August. He was designated to return Wednesday and practiced in full all week, but after such a long absence, he's not yet ready to suit up for what would be his first NFL regular-season game. Leveston's next chance to play will come Sunday, Dec. 1 in New Orleans.

KT Leveston
Los Angeles Rams
