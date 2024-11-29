KT Leveston Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Leveston (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite logging full practices all week, Leveston will not make his NFL regular-season debut in Week 13. The rookie seventh-round pick has been on injured reserve since late August due to an ankle injury, but given his practice participation this past week, Leveston is on track to be activated off IR for the Rams' Week 14 clash against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 8.