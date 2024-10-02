Kurt Hinish Injury: Has practice window opened

The Texans opened Hinish's (undisclosed) practice window Wednesday.

Hinish landed on IR due to an undisclosed issue in late August. After sitting out the first four weeks of the campaign, the 25-year-old is now eligible to return. Houston has 21 days to add Hinish to its active roster; if he's not activated within that window, he'll be unable to return this season. Upon his potential activation, Hinish is likely to play a rotational role along the Texans' defensive line.