Kurt Hinish Injury: Let go by Houston

The Texans released Hinish (undisclosed) on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hinish spent the entire 2025 season on the reserve/PUP list due to an undisclosed issue that popped up at the beginning of training camp in late July. The nature and severity of the injury are not clear, but once fully healthy, Hinish will look to join a team in need of depth on the interior defensive line. He appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Texans in 2024 and finished with 12 tackles (five solo).