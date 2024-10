The Texans activated Hinish (undisclosed) from the reserve/injured list Tuesday.

Hinish was placed on IR at the end of training camp due to an unspecified injury. He was designated to return Oct. 2, and he'll now rejoin the Texans' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. Hinish played in all 17 regular-season games for the Texans in 2023 and finished with 22 tackles (11 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.