Kurtis Rourke Injury: Leaves hospital Thursday

Rourke (ribs) was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rourke left Thursday night's preseason opener against the Titans with shortness of breath due to a rib injury. The quarterback's next chance to get preseason reps will be in next Thursday's contest against the Chargers. Rourke is competing with Adrian Martinez for the No. 3 quarterback role behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones. Healthy preseason snaps will be a must for the 2025 seventh-rounder as he tries to remain on the 49ers' 53-man roster in consecutive seasons.