Kurtis Rourke Injury: Working back from rib injury

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Rourke (ribs) has a chance to return to the field next week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Rourke suffered three broken ribs during San Francisco's preseason opener versus the Titans, but it seems like the injury may not keep the quarterback on the sidelines much longer. Until he's healthy again, Adrian Martinez still projects as the 49ers' third signal-caller behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones.