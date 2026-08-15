Kurtis Rourke News: Practices Saturday

Rourke (ribs) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rourke was hospitalized during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Titans due to shortness of breath caused by a rib injury. The quarterback's return to practice just two days after the issue is a strong sign that he is past the issue and set to back up Brock Purdy and Mac Jones. Rourke will likely see significant snaps in next Thursday's preseason showdown with the Chargers.