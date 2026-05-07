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Kurtis Rourke News: Ready for minicamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Rourke (knee) will participate in rookie minicamp starting Friday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Rourke was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but because he spent the entire season on the reserve/non-football injury list as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in his final year at Indiana, he'll be eligible to participate in rookie minicamp. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Rourke is competing with Adrian Martinez -- who has played one snap since entering the league in 2023 -- to be the No. 3 QB behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones.

Kurtis Rourke
San Francisco 49ers
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