K'Von Wallace headshot

K'Von Wallace Injury: Ruled out for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Wallace (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Colin Gunther of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Despite being a full practice participant all week, Wallace will remain on IR as he's not progressed enough to return from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Rams. Wallace's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Bears on Thursday, Dec. 26.

K'Von Wallace
Seattle Seahawks
