Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
K'Von Wallace headshot

K'Von Wallace Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Wallace (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wallace played 25 total snaps (nine defensive and 16 on special teams) and recorded one total tackle before exiting the Seahawks' Week 9 loss due to an ankle issue. Monday's shift to IR suggests the issue is serious, and the Clemson product will now be forced to miss the Seahawks' next four games. Expect Jerrick Reed to serve as Seattle's top reserve safety while Wallace is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

K'Von Wallace
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now