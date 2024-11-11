K'Von Wallace Injury: Shifts to IR

Wallace (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wallace played 25 total snaps (nine defensive and 16 on special teams) and recorded one total tackle before exiting the Seahawks' Week 9 loss due to an ankle issue. Monday's shift to IR suggests the issue is serious, and the Clemson product will now be forced to miss the Seahawks' next four games. Expect Jerrick Reed to serve as Seattle's top reserve safety while Wallace is sidelined for the foreseeable future.