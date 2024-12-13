K'Von Wallace Injury: Won't return Sunday

Wallace (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Packers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Clemson product was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in full throughout the week, but it appears he's not ready for in-game action just yet. Wallace will remain on injured reserve and his next opportunity to suit up will come Dec. 22, when the Seahawks face the Vikings. Rayshawn Jenkins is likely to serve as Seattle's top reserve safety with Wallace out in Week 15.