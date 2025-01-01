K'Von Wallace Injury: Won't return this season

Wallace's (ankle) 21-day practice window expired Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wallace landed on IR on Nov. 11. He was designated to return Dec. 11, but Seattle didn't activate him within the required 21-day period. As such, the veteran safety won't be able to play again until the 2025 campaign. Wallace finished this season with 15 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble over nine games.