K'Waun Williams News: Hanging up cleats

Williams is expected to retire from the NFL according to his agent, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Williams missed the entirety of 2023 due to an ankle injury and was unable to find a good fit for 2024 after receiving medical clearance to play again. The 33-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL, starting in Cleveland before a five-year stint with the 49ers before his final season, which was with the Broncos. Williams' career will come to a close with 105 games played, with 54 of them being starts, 345 combined tackles, and 34 passes defended, including five interceptions.