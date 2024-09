Kwity Paye Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Paye (quadriceps) is not practicing Wednesday.

Paye was forced out of the Colts' win over the Bears in Week 3 due to a quad injury, though he played a season-high 76 percent of defensive snaps before exiting. The starting defensive end will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.