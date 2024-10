Paye (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.

The 2021 first-round pick didn't play in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Steelers due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week prior, and following Wednesday's DNP, it appears he's in jeopardy of missing even more time. Paye will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 5, as the Colts travel to Jacksonville.