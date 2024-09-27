Fantasy Football
Kwity Paye Injury: Won't face Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Paye (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Paye was injured in last week's win over the Bears and will now miss the Week 4 date with Pittsburgh. The 2021 first-round pick has logged a team-best 88 pass-rushing snaps off the edge this season, resulting in 12 tackles (nine solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four QB hits. Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo and Laiatu Latu should be the main beneficiaries for playing time in Paye's absence.

Kwity Paye
Indianapolis Colts
