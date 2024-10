Paye (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Paye was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday after missing Indianapolis' Week 4 win over the Steelers due to a quadriceps injury, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for Sunday's contest. Expect 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu to see additional snaps with the Colts' first-team defense in Paye's stead.