Kwity Paye News: Inks deal with Las Vegas

Paye and the Raiders agreed on a three-year, $48 million contract Monday that includes $32 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Paye spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He recorded at least 8.0 sacks in consecutive seasons from 2023 to 2024 but saw his numbers dip in 2025, finishing with 39 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 regular-season games. Paye will join a Raiders defensive front that will look significantly different in 2026 after Maxx Crosby (knee) was traded to the Ravens on Friday.