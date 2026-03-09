Kwity Paye headshot

Kwity Paye News: Inks deal with Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Paye and the Raiders agreed on a three-year, $48 million contract Monday that includes $32 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Paye spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He recorded at least 8.0 sacks in consecutive seasons from 2023 to 2024 but saw his numbers dip in 2025, finishing with 39 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 regular-season games. Paye will join a Raiders defensive front that will look significantly different in 2026 after Maxx Crosby (knee) was traded to the Ravens on Friday.

Kwity Paye
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kwity Paye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kwity Paye See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
20 days ago
New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props
NFL
New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props
Author Image
Mike Barner
December 29, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 9
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 3, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 6
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
October 13, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
October 6, 2024