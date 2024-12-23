Kwity Paye News: Logs another sack in win

Paye recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Titans.

Paye has now accumulated 7.0 sacks through 13 appearances for the Colts this season, just 1.5 shy of his career-best of 8.5. The 2021 first-round pick from Michigan leads Indianapolis in both sacks and tackles for loss (eight). He's expected to remain one of the Colts' top edge rushers in the Week 17 matchup against the Giants.