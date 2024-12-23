Fantasy Football
Kwity Paye News: Logs another sack in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 2:47pm

Paye recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Titans.

Paye has now accumulated 7.0 sacks through 13 appearances for the Colts this season, just 1.5 shy of his career-best of 8.5. The 2021 first-round pick from Michigan leads Indianapolis in both sacks and tackles for loss (eight). He's expected to remain one of the Colts' top edge rushers in the Week 17 matchup against the Giants.

