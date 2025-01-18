Fantasy Football
Kwity Paye headshot

Kwity Paye News: Paces team in sacks in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Paye registered 41 tackles, including 8.0 sacks, while logging a defensed pass and a forced fumble over 15 contests during the regular season.

Paye put up similar numbers as in 2023, logging 0.5 less sacks and 11 fewer tackles in one less game. His 8.0 sacks led Indianapolis and ranked as the second-highest mark of his four-year career. The Colts exercised Paye's fifth-year team option for 2025, so he's slated to be a key part of the team's defensive line again next year.

Kwity Paye
Indianapolis Colts
