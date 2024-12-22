Fantasy Football
Kwon Alexander headshot

Kwon Alexander News: Healthy scratch for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 9:24am

Alexander (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Alexander played 28 defensive snaps across the Lions' last two games and logged four tackles (one solo) over that span. However, he will observe Sunday's game from the sidelines due to Trevor Nowaske (concussion) returning from a one-game absence. Alexander's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the 49ers on Monday, Dec. 30.

Kwon Alexander
Detroit Lions
