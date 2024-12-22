Kwon Alexander News: Healthy scratch for Week 16
Alexander (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Alexander played 28 defensive snaps across the Lions' last two games and logged four tackles (one solo) over that span. However, he will observe Sunday's game from the sidelines due to Trevor Nowaske (concussion) returning from a one-game absence. Alexander's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the 49ers on Monday, Dec. 30.
