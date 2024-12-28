Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kwon Alexander headshot

Kwon Alexander News: Sticking around in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Lions signed Alexander to the practice squad Saturday.

Alexander was waived by the Lions on Thursday after being a healthy scratch in Detroit's Week 16 win over Chicago. He'll remain with the Lions on the practice squad and will be eligible to be elevated to the active roster. Alexander has played in five regular-season games between the Broncos and Lions and has accumulated 12 tackles (four solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Kwon Alexander
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now