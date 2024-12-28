Kwon Alexander News: Sticking around in Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander to the practice squad Saturday.
Alexander was waived by the Lions on Thursday after being a healthy scratch in Detroit's Week 16 win over Chicago. He'll remain with the Lions on the practice squad and will be eligible to be elevated to the active roster. Alexander has played in five regular-season games between the Broncos and Lions and has accumulated 12 tackles (four solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Kwon Alexander
Free Agent
