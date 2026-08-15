Kye Robichaux Injury: Potential broken foot

Robichaux (foot) may have a broken bone in his foot, Ben Raven of MLive.com reports.

Robichaux suffered the injury during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals. If the running back did suffer a broken bone, he would likely miss a significant period of time and could be a candidate for season-ending injured reserve. With Robichaux not having much hope to make the 53-man roster, a broken bone should all but seal his fate.