Kye Robichaux Injury: Potential broken foot
Robichaux (foot) may have a broken bone in his foot, Ben Raven of MLive.com reports.
Robichaux suffered the injury during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals. If the running back did suffer a broken bone, he would likely miss a significant period of time and could be a candidate for season-ending injured reserve. With Robichaux not having much hope to make the 53-man roster, a broken bone should all but seal his fate.
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