Kye Robichaux Injury: Reverts to injured reserve

Robichaux (foot) reverted to the Lions' injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Robichaux is believed to have fractured his foot during the Lions' 16-14 preseason loss to the Bengals on Thursday. He was waived with an injury designation by Detroit on Sunday and cleared waivers, meaning he'll be forced to miss the entire 2026 season on IR unless an injury settlement is reached with the Lions. A settlement would allow Robichaux to sign and play with a team once he's fully healthy.