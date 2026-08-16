Kye Robichaux Injury: Waived/injured by Detroit
The Lions waived/injured Robichaux (foot) on Sunday.
The running back's dismissal is a good indication that he fractured his foot in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals. Robichaux will now be placed on waivers and if he remains unclaimed he will revert to the Lions' injured reserve. Once on injured reserve, Robichaux will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The Lions signed running back Trayveon Williams in a corresponding move.
Kye Robichaux
Free Agent
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