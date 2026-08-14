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Kye Robichaux News: Gets eight carries in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:08pm

Robichaux participated in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals, rushing eight times for 31 yards.

Robichaux's night peaked with a 13-yard rush. The 23-year-old tied Jacob Saylors for the most Lions rush attempts in the game as the duo continues to compete for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco (knee) and Sione Vaki (nose).

Kye Robichaux
Detroit Lions
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