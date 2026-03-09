Kyle Allen headshot

Kyle Allen News: Forming Allen-Allen QB room in BUF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Allen is set to sign a two-year, $4.1 million contract with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen has spent most of his career as a backup and played in three games for Detroit last season, going 0-for-2 on pass attempts. With Buffalo, he'll likely be the No. 2 QB behind Josh Allen and replace previous backup Mitchell Trubisky, who is expected to sign with Tennessee. Kyle Allen's contract could be worth up to $6.1 million with incentives, per Schefter.

Kyle Allen
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Allen See More
Christmas Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Movies & More
NFL
Christmas Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Movies & More
Author Image
Luke Nemoir
76 days ago
Thanksgiving Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More
NFL
Thanksgiving Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More
Author Image
Jim Coventry
104 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
161 days ago
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
197 days ago
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
203 days ago