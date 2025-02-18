Kyle Allen News: Operates as third wheel

Allen appeared in one regular-season game for the Steelers in 2024, completing his only pass attempt for 19 yards.

Allen was offered little opportunity to play football, being behind Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the team's positional depth chart. With Pittsburgh's quarterback situation for 2025 up in the air and Allen set to become an unrestricted free agent, it's unclear what the chances are that the Houston product will be brought back to the franchise.