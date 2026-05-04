Kyle Dixon News: Joining Patriots as UDFA

The Patriots reportedly gave Dixon -- who is set to join the team as an undrafted free agent -- $252,500 in guaranteed money, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

That figure suggests the 6-foot-4, 220 pounder out of Culver-Stockton could push for a roster spot this summer, but Dixon will have plenty of competition to that end in New England's crowded WR corps, which could still add A.J. Brown via a trade. Graff suggests that Dixon could be developed into a backup for Mack Hollins (6-foot-4, 221 pounds), and if the rookie isn't included on the team's initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season, a spot on New England's practice squad could await.