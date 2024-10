Dugger (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Dugger upgraded to limited participation Thursday and Friday after logging a DNP to begin the Patriots' week of practice, suggesting that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. If Dugger is unable to suit up in Week 6, expect Jaylinn Hawkins to serve as New England's top strong safety.