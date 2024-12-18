Kyle Dugger Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Dugger did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Dugger was the leading tackler for the Patriots' in their 30-17 loss to the Cardinals this past Sunday, finishing with 10 tackles (six solo) while playing every single defensive tackle. However, it appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process, and he will have two more chances this week to practice ahead of Sunday's AFC East clash against the Bills. Over his last four outings, Dugger has logged 27 tackles (15 solo) and two pass defenses.