Dugger (ankle) was a limited participant during practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger hasn't stepped on the field since suffering the ankle injury in the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the 49ers. Although the team never really offered a timeline for his recovery, he did supposedly dodge a serious injury, so a return this week is possible. More clarity on his status for Sunday's game against the Texans could come Friday.