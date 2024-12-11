Fantasy Football
Kyle Dugger Injury: Limited on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Dugger (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger has been dealing with the ankle injury for weeks but has played in three straight games, and New England is coming off its bye week. On the season, Dugger has 52 tackles (35 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups and one forced fumble across nine appearances.

Kyle Dugger
New England Patriots
