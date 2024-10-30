Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Dugger headshot

Kyle Dugger Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Dugger (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Dugger missed the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets due to an ankle injury likely sustained in practice, but Wednesday's limited session indicates he could be nearing a return to the field. His participation Thursday and Friday will provide the best indication of whether he can return in Week 9, when the Patriots travel to Tennessee.

Kyle Dugger
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now