Kyle Dugger Injury: Limited Wednesday
Dugger (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Dugger missed the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets due to an ankle injury likely sustained in practice, but Wednesday's limited session indicates he could be nearing a return to the field. His participation Thursday and Friday will provide the best indication of whether he can return in Week 9, when the Patriots travel to Tennessee.
