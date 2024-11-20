Kyle Dugger Injury: Limited Wednesday

Dugger (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger returned after to the field for Sunday's loss to the Rams after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, recording three total tackles while playing 100 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps. This suggests that Wednesday's limited session is likely precautionary, and the Lenoir-Rhyne product is expected to suit up for the Week 12 divisional matchup against the Dolphins unless he downgrades to no participation Thursday or Friday.