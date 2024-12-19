Fantasy Football
Kyle Dugger headshot

Kyle Dugger Injury: Logs limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Dugger (ankle/illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Dugger was sidelined for Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury and illness, but it appears he is progressing through both issues as he was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday. A full practice Friday would give him a good shot at avoiding an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Kyle Dugger
New England Patriots
