Kyle Dugger Injury: Logs limited practice
Dugger (ankle/illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Dugger was sidelined for Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury and illness, but it appears he is progressing through both issues as he was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday. A full practice Friday would give him a good shot at avoiding an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
