Dugger (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Dugger seems like a longshot to play Sunday against the Dolphins, with reports earlier in the week stating his timeline for a return was up in the air. He'll likely need to return to the field in some capacity Friday to have any chance of being active for the matchup. If Dugger can't suit up Sunday, Jaylinn Hawkins could be the next man up at strong safety.