Kyle Dugger Injury: Opens week with limited work

Dugger (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 28-year-old has now played through his ankle issue in consecutive games, so Wednesday's limited practice session is likely precautionary. Dugger has tallied 44 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended through eight appearances this season, and he'll likely continue playing through injury unless he downgrades to no participation Thursday or Friday.