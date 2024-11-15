Kyle Dugger Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Dugger (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Dugger practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and has missed the Patriots' last three games due to an ankle injury. It now appears he has a chance to return for New England's Week 11 matchup against the Rams; however, if he's unable to do so, expect Jaylinn Hawkins to serve as the Patriots' top strong safety Sunday.