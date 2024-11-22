Kyle Dugger Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Dugger (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Dugger practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week after playing through his ankle issue in the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams. If the 28-year-old's injury worsened and he's unable to suit up for the Week 12 divisional matchup, Jaylinn Hawkins will likely serve as New England's top strong safety.
