Kyle Dugger headshot

Kyle Dugger Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Dugger (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Dugger practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week after playing through his ankle issue in the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams. If the 28-year-old's injury worsened and he's unable to suit up for the Week 12 divisional matchup, Jaylinn Hawkins will likely serve as New England's top strong safety.

Kyle Dugger
New England Patriots
