Kyle Dugger Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Dugger (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Dugger has been nursing an ankle injury for the past couple months, but he's been able to play in each of the Patriots' last three games, so he's likely to continue suiting up Sunday following a week of limited practice sessions. However, if the Lenoir-Rhyne product is sidelined in Week 15, Jaylinn Hawkins will likely start alongside Jabrill Peppers as New England's top safety duo.