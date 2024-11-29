Kyle Dugger Injury: Questionable for Week 13
Dugger (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Dugger was sidelined from Week 8 through 10 due to an ankle injury, but he's been able to play through the issue for the Patriots' last two regular-season games. Given his limited participation in practice all week, it's likely that the fifth-year safety should be able to suit up Sunday. Across his last two outings, Dugger logged nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defense.
